SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The shelter-in-place prompted by a possible explosive device in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon has been lifted, according to police.

A resident tried to turn in the devices to the Tenderloin police station at 301 Eddy St. at around 12:15 p.m.

Some people in the immediate area were evacuated and residents in the surrounding area are being asked to stay indoors until further notification.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. San Francisco Municipal Railway officials are reporting some delays affecting the 31-Balboa line.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:30 p.m.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

