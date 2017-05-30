San Jose police arrest 27 people in undercover prostitution sweep

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested 27 people in a prostitution sweep, officers said Tuesday.

Officers went undercover between Tuesday and Friday in the area of Oak Street and South First Street. Officers solicited “dates” from the alleged prostitutes, using female officers during a reverse “John” decoy operation, police said.

Twenty-seven people were cited for prostitution-related offenses. Six women were issued citations for engaging in prostitution.

None of the suspects were victims of human trafficking.

One suspect was cited for having cocaine.

Twenty-one men were cited for soliciting a prostitute. Eighteen of them are San Jose residents, while one lived in Campbell, and the other two lives outside Santa Clara County.

Here are the names of the 27 arrested:

  1. Mendoza Oswaldo, female, age 34, Oakland resident
  2. Lashaylin Smith, female, age 20, Sacramento resident
  3. Alisha Petit, female, age 20, Richmond resident
  4. Romaldo Sanchez, male, age 26, San Jose resident
  5. Tajae Willis, female, age 20, Hayward resident
  6. Brent Malloy, male, age 46, San Jose resident
  7. Rolando Sotelo, male, age 52, Pico Rivera resident
  8. Jose Noriegahuerta, male, age 45, San Jose resident
  9. Pheo Tran, male, age 63, San Jose resident
  10. Jacob Vasquez, male, age 19, San Jose resident
  11. Jayeshkumar Senjaliya, male, age 32, San Jose resident
  12. Antonio Banegas, male, age 46, San Jose resident
  13. Zviad Kukava, male, age 38, San Jose resident
  14. Melvin Sacmeron, male, age 26, San Jose resident
  15. Dazhanae Williams, male, age 25, San Jose resident
  16. Diana Alejo, female, age 19, Berkeley resident
  17. David Morales, male, age 44, East Palo Alto resident
  18. Joe Gutierrez, male, age 47, San Jose resident
  19. Sang Bui, male, age 50, San Jose resident
  20. Najeeb Ansari, male, age 47, San Jose resident
  21. Makhan Singh, male, age 63, San Jose resident
  22. Aron Frances, male, age 41, Campbell resident
  23. Martin Zarate, male, age 26, San Jose resident
  24. Omar Arochi, male, age 29, San Jose resident
  25. Hector Juarez, male, age 22, San Jose resident
  26. Hector Gordillo-Fernandez, male, age 47, San Jose resident
  27. Latasha Sayon, female, age 26, San Francisco resident

