SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested 27 people in a prostitution sweep, officers said Tuesday.

Officers went undercover between Tuesday and Friday in the area of Oak Street and South First Street. Officers solicited “dates” from the alleged prostitutes, using female officers during a reverse “John” decoy operation, police said.

Twenty-seven people were cited for prostitution-related offenses. Six women were issued citations for engaging in prostitution.

None of the suspects were victims of human trafficking.

One suspect was cited for having cocaine.

Twenty-one men were cited for soliciting a prostitute. Eighteen of them are San Jose residents, while one lived in Campbell, and the other two lives outside Santa Clara County.

Here are the names of the 27 arrested:

Mendoza Oswaldo, female, age 34, Oakland resident Lashaylin Smith, female, age 20, Sacramento resident Alisha Petit, female, age 20, Richmond resident Romaldo Sanchez, male, age 26, San Jose resident Tajae Willis, female, age 20, Hayward resident Brent Malloy, male, age 46, San Jose resident Rolando Sotelo, male, age 52, Pico Rivera resident Jose Noriegahuerta, male, age 45, San Jose resident Pheo Tran, male, age 63, San Jose resident Jacob Vasquez, male, age 19, San Jose resident Jayeshkumar Senjaliya, male, age 32, San Jose resident Antonio Banegas, male, age 46, San Jose resident Zviad Kukava, male, age 38, San Jose resident Melvin Sacmeron, male, age 26, San Jose resident Dazhanae Williams, male, age 25, San Jose resident Diana Alejo, female, age 19, Berkeley resident David Morales, male, age 44, East Palo Alto resident Joe Gutierrez, male, age 47, San Jose resident Sang Bui, male, age 50, San Jose resident Najeeb Ansari, male, age 47, San Jose resident Makhan Singh, male, age 63, San Jose resident Aron Frances, male, age 41, Campbell resident Martin Zarate, male, age 26, San Jose resident Omar Arochi, male, age 29, San Jose resident Hector Juarez, male, age 22, San Jose resident Hector Gordillo-Fernandez, male, age 47, San Jose resident Latasha Sayon, female, age 26, San Francisco resident

