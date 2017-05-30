SAN JOSE (KRON) — The case of a 22-year-old San Jose State University student that was found near Brandon, Oregon Friday night after allegedly getting kidnapped at knifepoint from her apartment by a stranger has been deemed a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

“During the interview, the victim recanted the allegations and stated she fabricated the entire incident,” police said in a press release.

There are no suspects wanted in connection with this incident, police said.

Officers with the Bandon Police Department found the victim frightened Friday night, running down a roadway at around 10:18 p.m. near U.S. Highway 101 and Prosper Junction Road.

She told investigators that she’d been abducted roughly 10 hours earlier, carjacked and forced to drive north in her own vehicle until it ran out of gas, allowing her an opportunity to flee on foot and hide in tall grass nearby until nightfall.

Officers found the vehicle near an old mill at Ballard’s Bridge and Highway 101 and searched the area for the suspect, with assistance from a K-9 unit. They were unable to track him, however, and towed the vehicle for evidence.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Coos Bay for facial injuries suffered when the suspect struck her. The Coos County Women’s Safety and Resource Center provided an advocate for her and housed her until family members arrived to bring her home over the weekend.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES