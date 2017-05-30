Shots fired at Orlando International Airport, officials say

ORLANDO (KRON) — Officers are responding to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, according to WFTV.

But at around 6:20 p.m., the suspect has been “contained” and there is no longer a threat.

An employee at a rental car company told WFTV he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said.

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

