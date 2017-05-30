Tech Report: T-Mobile service to allow multiple phone numbers for your one smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday, a new free service by T-Mobile is launching, and it may change the way we use our cellphone number forever.

It offers a way for you to have multiple phone numbers on your one smartphone. And when someone calls or texts you through your phone number, it will show up on all your devices.

More Information – https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-digits

