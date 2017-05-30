SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Giant’s big brawl, Tiger Woods getting arrested, and Steve Kerr.

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI early Memorial Day morning when police found him asleep at the wheel. In a statement, Woods claims he was not drinking at all, that he actually had a bad reaction to prescription medication.

Was Giant’s pitcher Hunter Strickland asking for it? See the fast ball that turned AT&T Park into a full throttle boxing ring.

Finally, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has to step in for his own replacement. What happens in the Finals if him and Mike Brown are both sick?

Darya may just have the perfect solution.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES