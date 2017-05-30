Trial to being for alleged San Francisco jewelry store murderer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Opening statements are set to begin in the trial of a man accused of killing two employees in a jewelry store in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in 2013.

He is also accused of seriously injuring the store’s owner in what prosecutors describe as a dispute over the price of a jewelry item.

27-year-old Barry White faces 16 felony charges in connection with the July 12, 2013, attack at Victoga Inc., a jewelry store in the San Francisco GiftCenter & JewelryMart at 888 Brannan St.

Prosecutors allege White waited for other customers to leave the store before shooting and stabbing Lina Lim, 51, Khin Min, 35, and store owner Vic Hung.

Lim and Min died at the scene.

Hung survived his injuries.

After White left the store he reportedly fired at responding officers, only surrendering when he ran out of ammunition.

Prosecutors have said the killings, which were captured on store surveillance video cameras, were triggered by a dispute over the price of an item White purchased.

Opening statements are expected to begin either Tuesday or Wednesday.

A number of Lim’s family members gathered outside of the courtroom today in anticipation.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a few years,” nephew Ken Cui said. “We just want to see some justice being served.”

Cui described the killing as a “big blow” to the large extended family and called the attack on Lim, who was nearly beheaded, an “execution.”

“Who in the world would do that? It’s barbaric,” he said. Cui added that family members would try to attend the trial, but might find some of the graphic video footage difficult to watch.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES