NOVATO (KRON) — Hundreds of parents and students have packed into the gym at San Marin High School for a special school board meeting on Tuesday night.

The board is voting on whether or not to install lights on its athletic fields.

Public comments were being made Tuesday night. While a majority of those would like to see lights, there are some who are strongly opposed to the idea.

Many of the sports teams at San Marin High School have shown up to the meeting. $1.2 million would be spent on putting up these lights.

The latest they would stay on is until 9 p.m. for football games.

Many who are at the meeting like the idea of their kids playing under the lights, but neighbors in the area are fearful of light pollution and disrupting an environment that has been without lights for 50 years.

Those same people believe that money should be spent in the classroom, not on the sports fields.

On Tuesday, those in the community are giving public comment to the school board.

There should be a vote in the coming hours.

