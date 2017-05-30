VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 3rd kite surfer this month

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Coast Guard rescued a downed kite surfer near Santa Cruz Monday afternoon, according to Coast Guard officials.

Around 4:00 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders responded to a report that a kite surfer was stranded near a rocky shore with broken equipment, officials said.

Watchstanders sent an alert to local mariners and a 29-foot Coast Guard rescue boat and Coast Guard helicopter crew set out to conduct the rescue.

The local fire department and Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol also responded.

Weather conditions along with the close proximity to rocks prevented boat crews from reaching the stranded kite surfer.

This is when the helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer, and the surfer was hoisted to safety.

Emergency medical personnel were waiting on the shore.

“No significant injuries were reported,” officials said.

This is the third rescue of it’s kind made by the Coast Guard this month.

Lt. Michael Dubinsky, the aircraft commander of the Dolphin helicopter crew, has an important message for beach-goers:

While you are out enjoying all the recreational activities that California beaches have to offer, please remain vigilant of the ocean environment as the seas and winds can pick up. Having a group of friends with the ability to communicate any distress to the Coast Guard or local EMS, is what made this a successful mission.”

