SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — He took a shot to the head during Monday’s brawl between Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper, and on Tuesday, San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence was pouring shots of espresso at Peet’s coffee.

Pence and his wife put their coffee making skills to the test on Tuesday.

“Doug, we got you a caramel macchiato,” Pence said.

Giants fans formed a long line to get their cup of joe from their favorite Giants player.

Pence and his wife were guest baristas for about an hour at the Peet’s Coffee in the Ferry Building.

The idea is to promote Peet’s Giants clubhouse blend.

A portion of those proceeds actually goes towards the Giants community fund, and that helps underserved kids and communities.

Denard Span was also serving up coffee at a Peet’s coffee in the Marina.

The goal is to raise $10,000.

