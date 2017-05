CHANDLER, Arizona (KRON) — Seniors at Basha High School in Arizona have a unique tradition.

On their last day of school, they gather up all their papers and throw them down a stairwell.

In the video, you can see it raining paper as students in Chandler, Arizona say goodbye to high school.

The mess isn’t left for the janitors though.

Underclassmen are the ones left cleaning it up.

