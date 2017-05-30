VIDEO: Police looking for arson suspect in Redwood City

By Published:

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an arson suspect who allegedly set fire to a property in Redwood City earlier this month.

On May 13 around 9:44 p.m., the suspect allegedly started a fire beside a property at 542 Flynn Ave., according to police.

The fire damaged the property owner’s cinder block wall and could have ignited shrubs hanging over the wall, police said.

Police believe the suspect was also jumping on rooftops in the neighborhood later that night.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video as he ignited the fire and fled the scene.

Police said the suspect appears to be a Hispanic male with a long ponytail that extends down his back.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Redwood City police Detective David Cirina at (650) 780-7607.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s