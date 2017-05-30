HUMBLE, Texas (KRON/CNN) — A Texas family is considering legal action after their son was labeled “ugly” in the school yearbook.

Steven Seal’s yearbook picture has an arrow pointing at it, with a quote calling him ugly.

It is just one of several offensive comments that made it into the 2017 yearbook at the high school in Humble, Texas.

School district officials admit the quotes were not vetted properly.

The yearbook editor says he simply screened quotes for profanity, but anything else was fair game.

He says he submitted them to administrators back in November.

“I was livid. I felt like it was so disrespectful. I did not blame the child that had wrote it. I blamed the school for not editing,” the student’s mother Darlene Savoie Seal said.

The district is continuing to distribute the original books, offensive quotes and all.

