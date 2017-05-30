White House communications director Michael Dubke resigns

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, the White House in Washington. On Inauguration Day, it’s supposed to feel like home when Donald Trump enters the White House residence for the first time as president. His clothes will be hanging in the closet. The kitchen will be stocked with his favorite foods. Windows will have been washed, carpets cleaned, and fresh linens and towels will be in all the bedrooms and baths. No packed or half-empty boxes will be lying around. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) —  White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

Kelly Conway, White House counselor, has told The Associated Press that Dubke handed in his resignation before President Donald Trump left for his international trip earlier this month.

In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Conway said Dubke “made very clear that he would see through the president’s international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s