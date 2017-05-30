Woman recalls Oregon train stabbing victim’s final words

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who was with Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche during his final moments after being stabbed on a MAX train said she wants the world to remember him as a beautiful man.

Rachel Macy told KOIN she went to the aid of the recent Reed College graduate after a man stabbed him and 2 other people on the train Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man stabbed to death on a Portland light-rail train was trying to defend two young women from an anti-Muslim tirade.

“I just didn’t want him to be alone,” Macy said. “I took my shirt off and put it on him. We held it together, I just prayed, all I could do was pray.”

Meche came to the aid of 2 young women who were being verbally attacked on the train. Before that moment, Macy and Meche had been strangers.

“I told him, ‘You’re a beautiful man. I’m so sorry the world is so cruel,’” Macy said.

Thousands of people gathered at the Hollywood Transit station Saturday night to honor the lives of Meche and Ricky Best who were killed in the attack.

Macy said she wanted Meche’s family to know what he said in his final moments.

“He said, ‘Tell them, I want everybody to know, I want everybody on the train to know, I love them,’” she said. “He was a beautiful man, that’s what I want people to know.”

With tears in her eyes, Macy said she isn’t angry about what happened that day.

“I wanted to wake up and be mad and blame something or someone,” Macy explained. “And I can’t. It’s not what [Meche] would have wanted.”

A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the stabbing.

The stabbing suspect, Jeremy Joseph Christian, is charged with 2 counts of aggravated murder, 2 counts of second-degree intimidation, and one count each of attempted aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

