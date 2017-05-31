16-year-old girl charged with fatally stabbing Uber driver

Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, March 31, 2016, file photo, a driver for Uber Technologies Inc., arrives at an authorized customer pick up area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, in Seattle. A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, temporarily blocked the city's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.

Lincolnwood police say they responded to a report of a man screaming for help at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when they found 34-year-old Grant Wilson of Wilmette with multiple stab wounds. They say Wilson told them he was a driver for the ride-sharing service Uber and that his passenger stabbed him. Police say they located Eliza Wasni near the crime scene in possession of two weapons they believe she used in the stabbing.

Wilson died at a nearby hospital. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office says Wasni is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon in Skokie.

