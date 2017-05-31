ANTIOCH (KRON) — Two suspects have been detained in a fatal shooting near Highway 4 in Antioch on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the victim was involved in a car accident after he or she was shot in his or her car, according to Antioch police Cpl. James Stenger. After the victim was shot, he or she started driving way and then was involved in the multi-car crash, police said.

The shooting happened near Contra Loma and Highway 4. The victim died at the hospital.

Two people have been detained but not arrested.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES