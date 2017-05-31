2 kids in car seats escape injury in San Ramon rollover collision

SAN RAMON (BCN)–Two children in car seats escaped a rollover collision “without a scratch” in San Ramon this morning, police said.
The crash was reported at 8:02 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Bollinger Canyon Road and Morgan Drive.
A southbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle that was trying to turn left across traffic. After the collision, one of the vehicles hit a curb, causing it to roll over.
The crash closed southbound San Ramon Valley Boulevard for roughly an hour. The roadway had reopened by 9:05 a.m.
No visible injuries were reported, but some of the victims did complain of pain as a result of the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors.
Police called the case a “powerful example of the importance of properly installed child car seats.”
Two youngsters walked away from this rollover without a scratch. Powerful example of the importance of properly installed child car seats! pic.twitter.com/JcIiKU1HMB
— San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) May 31, 2017
