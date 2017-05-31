Burlingame police seek public’s help identifying package thief

BURLINGAME (BCN)–Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of stealing a package from a home in Burlingame on Sunday.

According to Burlingame police, at 10:30 p.m. the suspect took a package off the porch of a home in the area of Burlingame Avenue and Rollins Road.

A video surveillance camera captured images of the suspect, who is described as a male with a backpack, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about this case is asked to contact Burlingame police Officer Steve Vega at (650) 777-4100 or vega@burlingamepolice.org and refer to case number 17-1593.

