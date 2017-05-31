Carriage horse runs through New York City traffic

NEW YORK (KRON)– A New York City carriage horse broke free and ran through rush hour traffic Tuesday.

The 12-year-old horse named Goldie broke free while being taken back to her stable in Manhattan.

Witnesses said  Goldie soon went into a full gallop, cutting off cars and running across streets.

After running 11 blocks, Goldie returned to her stable on her own.

She was not injured.

A carriage driver said Goldie probably wanted some exercise after a slow day at work.

