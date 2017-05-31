Carriage horse runs through New York City traffic

NEW YORK (KRON)– A New York City carriage horse broke free and ran through rush hour traffic Tuesday.
The 12-year-old horse named Goldie broke free while being taken back to her stable in Manhattan.
Witnesses said Goldie soon went into a full gallop, cutting off cars and running across streets.
After running 11 blocks, Goldie returned to her stable on her own.
She was not injured.
A carriage driver said Goldie probably wanted some exercise after a slow day at work.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TEENS KILLED IN ALAMEDA CRASH IDENTIFIED
- VIDEO: BART PLAGUED BY CAR BURGLARIES, 12 OCCUR IN 24 HOURS
- FREMONT POLICE SHOOT SUSPECT NEAR SHOPPING CENTER
- POLICE: MAN YELLED RACIAL SLURS BEFORE MACHETE ATTACK IN CLEARLAKE
- “RESIST” ADVERTISEMENTS APPEAR ACROSS CALIFORNIA
- 82-YEAR-OLD MAN SAVES WIFE, DETAINS WOULD-BE BURGLAR IN SAN JOSE
- CHILD THROWN FROM WATER PARKSLIDE IN DUBLIN