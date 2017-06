CONCORD (KRON) — A Concord restaurant has been shut down due to a rat infestation, according to health officials.

Lin’s Buffet was closed due to vermin infestation, CCHS Environmental Health Director Dr. Marilyn Underwood said.

You can find out more about the status of restaurants throughout the Bay Area here: http://cchealth.org/eh/retail-food/smartphone-app.php

