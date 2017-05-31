Gender-inclusive locker room planned for UC Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley plans to build a gender-inclusive locker room at its campus gym.

When the locker room opens next year it will include private changing rooms, showers, lockers and bathrooms stalls. It will also serve as a gender-neutral access point to the campus swim facility. Campus officials say men, women and gender-nonconforming individuals will all be able to use the facility.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2rbyHaE ) the $2.7 million locker room is being funded from a new fee aimed at creating more equitable health services.

UC Berkeley is the latest university to create a gender-inclusive locker room. The University of Arizona recently broke ground on one and a national group that advocates for college gyms and health services is encouraging its member universities to follow suit.

