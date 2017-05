Gravel spill in Pleasanton prompts lane closures on I-580

PLEASANTON (KRON)– A traffic alert was issued after a gravel spill on Interstate 580 in Pleasanton on Wednesday.

The spill happened on westbound I-580 at Hopyard Road.

The two right lanes are blocked and the off-ramp.

**Traffic Alert** for a Gravel Spill in #Pleasanton WB 580 at Hopyard Rd. The right lanes and off-ramp are closed. pic.twitter.com/8uhovwFZXh — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 31, 2017

