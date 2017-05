Man on Bay Bridge causing major delays

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man that is climbing on the Bay Bridge is causing major delays Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

San Francisco CHP received a call of a man on the bridge at around 10:30 a.m.

Two westbound lanes of I-80 are closed just west of Treasure Island.

