Jury Deliberations: Day 2 Sierra LaMar Trial

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON)– Jury deliberations continued in the penalty phase of the Sierra LaMar trial Wednesday morning in San Jose.

The long-running trial of the man convicted of murdering Sierra LaMar is nearing an end.

Attorneys for Antolin Garcia-Torres asked the jury to show him mercy by sentencing him to life in prison without parole. Closing arguments in the penalty phase of the trial were presented on Tuesday.

The prosecution agreed that the death penalty is the only fair and just sentence for Sierra LaMar and her family.

The jury deliberated two days before reaching a decision in the guilt phase of the trial.

