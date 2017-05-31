MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A 59-year-old Morgan Hill man has been arrested for alleged lewd acts with a child, police said.

Police said Ronn Williams was arrested on Monday at 15200 Monterey Rd. Officers were looking into possible child abuse allegations.

After speaking with the mother, police learned Williams inappropriately touched her child, police said.

Williams has been arrested lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, police said.

If you have any more information, you’re asked to call police at 669-253-4914.

