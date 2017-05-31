MENDOCINO COUNTY (BCN) — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has identified an Oakland man who died while diving for abalone Saturday as 58-year-old Steve Nguyen.

Nguyen was diving at Bowling Ball Beach in the 28000 block of state Highway 1 at Point Arena on the Mendocino County coast when he went into distress, sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

Friends pulled him out of the water and tried to revive Nguyen but he died at 9:17 a.m., Van Patten said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Henry-1 helicopter, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Redwood Coast Volunteer Fire Department and Coast Life Support District responded to the scene, Van Patten said.

The cause of death is pending toxicology and blood tests, Van Patten said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES