Oakland man dies while abalone diving in Mendocino County

By Published:

MENDOCINO COUNTY (BCN) — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has identified an Oakland man who died while diving for abalone Saturday as 58-year-old Steve Nguyen.

Nguyen was diving at Bowling Ball Beach in the 28000 block of state Highway 1 at Point Arena on the Mendocino County coast when he went into distress, sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten said.

Friends pulled him out of the water and tried to revive Nguyen but he died at 9:17 a.m., Van Patten said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Henry-1 helicopter, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Redwood Coast Volunteer Fire Department and Coast Life Support District responded to the scene, Van Patten said.

The cause of death is pending toxicology and blood tests, Van Patten said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s