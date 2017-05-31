SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — A big-rig overturned on a connector ramp from Interstate Highway 880 to state Highway 238 in San Leandro this morning, spilling a hazardous material into the soil near the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was initially reported shortly after 11:20 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Highway 880 to southbound Highway 238.

Minor injuries were reported to the driver of the big-rig. The vehicle is leaking acetic acid into the soil, CHP Officer Kevin Bartlett said.

Bartlett said around 1 p.m. that the ramp is expected to remain closed for hours while crews clean up and clear the scene.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES