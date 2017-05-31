SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City of San Francisco has a program called Vision Zero.
It is designed to eliminate traffic-related deaths in the city over the next few years, but it will take everyone’s cooperation to achieve the goal.
It is something that many people are calling an uphill battle because of some bad driving habits.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN ON BAY BRIDGE CAUSES MAJOR DELAYS
- SJSU STUDENT KIDNAPPING AT KNIFEPOINT, ESCAPE IN OREGON DEEMED A HOAX
- SETTLEMENT APPROVED IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL
- SAN JOSE POLICE ARREST 27 PEOPLE IN UNDERCOVER PROSTITUTION SWEEP
- COPS: RACIAL SLUR SPRAYED ON LEBRON JAMES’ LOS ANGELES HOME
- DOCUMENTS REVEAL ISSUES WITH DUBLIN WATER RIDE