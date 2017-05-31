SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City of San Francisco has a program called Vision Zero.

It is designed to eliminate traffic-related deaths in the city over the next few years, but it will take everyone’s cooperation to achieve the goal.

It is something that many people are calling an uphill battle because of some bad driving habits.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES