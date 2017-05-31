PHOTOS: Tiger Woods’ car from night of DUI arrest

(Source: Jupiter Police)

(WFLA/AP) – Photos were released Wednesday of the car Tiger Woods was driving when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Palm Beach County on Monday.

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car’s engine was running and its lights were on.

Woods said an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine led to his arrest. He spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Woods says he didn’t realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly.

