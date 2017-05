Rock slide causes ACE train delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Altamont Corridor Express trains experienced delays Wednesday morning following a rock slide.

ACE train number 3 was delayed by about 40 minutes leaving from Stockton.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the delay will impact the rest of the trip heading into the East and South Bay.

#ACETrain is reporting a 40 min delay on Train#3 due to a rock slide. Plan ahead. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 31, 2017

