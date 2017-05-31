SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are holding a community meeting Wednesday night to discuss safety concerns after a deadly stabbing at a San Francisco park.

Giovanny Alvarez, 33, was discovered at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Bernal Heights Park with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have released few details about the stabbing, but Supervisor Hillary Ronen said in a Facebook post that it was not thought to be random.

Extra patrols were put in place in and around the park after the stabbing.

Police are expected to share what is known about the murder and discuss community safety issues at the meeting.

The community meeting is scheduled to take place today at 6 p.m. at the Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center at 515 Cortland Ave. Ronen and police officials are expected to attend.

Alvarez’s family members have posted a GoFundMe page to cover burial costs and are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to step forward.

They described Alvarez as “passionate, artistic and funny.”

“He was loved by many, his laughter brightened our day and he didn’t deserve to die like he did,” the GoFundMe page’s message reads.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

