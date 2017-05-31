Settlement approved in Oakland police sex scandal



OAKLAND (KRON)– The City of Oakland reached a large settlement with the woman at the center of the Oakland Police Department sex scandal.

The Oakland City Council voted early Wednesday morning to pay Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap nearly $1 million.

Abuslin claimed that she was victimized and exploited by Oakland police officers when she was under age.

The investigation led Oakland to go through three police chiefs.

Abuslin was originally looking for $66 million.

Oakland’s city attorney recommended that the city settles for just under $1 million.

The $989,000 settlement was approved around 2:00 a.m.

Abuslin has also filed claims against Richmond, Livermore, and San Francisco.

