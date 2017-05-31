Settlement approved in Oakland police sex scandal

By Published: Updated:


OAKLAND (KRON)– The City of Oakland reached a large settlement with the woman at the center of the Oakland Police Department sex scandal.

The Oakland City Council voted early Wednesday morning to pay Jasmine Abuslin, formerly known as Celeste Guap nearly $1 million.

Abuslin claimed that she was victimized and exploited by Oakland police officers when she was under age.

The investigation led Oakland to go through three police chiefs.

Abuslin was originally looking for $66 million.

Oakland’s city attorney recommended that the city settles for just under $1 million.

The $989,000 settlement was approved around 2:00 a.m.

Abuslin has also filed claims against Richmond, Livermore, and San Francisco.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s