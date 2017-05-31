SFO bound plane diverts to Michigan after report of fire on board

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A San Francisco International Airport-bound plane from New York had to divert to Michigan on Tuesday night because of reports of a lithium fire on board, airport officials said.

JetBlue Flight 915 had departed shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern time from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York but had to land at Gerald R. Ford Airport near Grand Rapids, Michigan, after reports of the fire onboard, according to the Michigan-based airport.

The plane landed without incident and no injuries were reported among the 158 people on board. The fire had been extinguished before the plane landed in Michigan, airport officials said.

After the local fire department cleared the scene, the plane refueled and resumed flying to SFO, where it landed shortly after midnight.

No other details about what possibly caused the fire were immediately available.

