MENLO PARK (KRON) — There are now several online medical tech companies offering to send out home screening kits to detect if you are at risk for different types of cancer.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a Menlo Park woman who said one of these saved her and warned her daughters of their higher risk.
Watch the above video to see her story and what these genetic test kits could offer you.
