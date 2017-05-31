The World According to Gary: Will the Cavs survive the “Kardashian curse”



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the NBA Finals, KD’s game day shoes, and the “Kardashian curse.”

The Cavs are on Warriors territory after rolling into the Bay Area for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Darya said the Warriors aren’t pressured by their competition and most players want to Netflix and chill.

Each and every time KD steps onto the court during Game 1 fans have the opportunity to purchase his Nike KD 10. The shoes will be selling for $150 a pair. Gary thinks it’s a genius marketing strategy.

Who exactly coined the phrase “Kardashian Curse,” remains a mystery, but some fans wonder whether Khloe Kardashian’s presence will be a distraction.