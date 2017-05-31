Toddler falls from two-story window in Florida

FLORIDA (KRON)–The moment when a 2-year-old boy fell from a two-story window in Florida was caught on camera.

The boy’s mother said she was in the other room when he went through the window of their second story apartment.

She said her son’s bed was by the window, which was open because their air conditioner wasn’t working.

Two-year-old Kevin Wright, survived the fall and is home from the hospital.