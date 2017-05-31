US citizens wounded in Kabul blast as Trump nears Afghanistan decision

(CNN)–Eleven US citizens assigned to the US embassy as contractors were injured in the blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to US officials.

CNN’s previous reporting of at least seven US citizens injured in the blast came from early assessments.

An estimated 80 people were killed when a massive bomb went off in the city today. Sources told CNN the number injured could change as more information becomes available.

This comes as Trump is weighing sending more American troops to Afghanistan.

House Speaker Paul Ryan condemned the attack in a tweet this morning:

My statement on the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, which took the lives of at least 80 people: pic.twitter.com/1V9ACQJSju — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 31, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES