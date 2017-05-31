Vallejo police searching for hit and run suspect

VALLEJO (KRON)– Police in Vallejo are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man in Vallejo Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. near Columbus Parkway, north of Tennessee Street.

Police found 51-year-old Earnest Howard.

According to police, he was hit in the southbound lane of Columbus Parkway and thrown into the northbound lane.

The driver fled the scene.

Police don’t have a description of the car and are trying to determine whether alcohol played a role in the collision.

