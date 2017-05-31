Vehicle accident along I-80 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Traffic was slow heading into San Francisco on Wednesday morning due to a vehicle accident.

The accident happened on westbound Interstate 80, just after Fremont Street.

Traffic was backed up to Treasure Island.

Traffic is slow heading into SF, due to a crash WB80 after Fremont St, backed to TI. 20 min drive from the maze to the scene. pic.twitter.com/4vqEIi08h4 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 31, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES