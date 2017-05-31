VIDEO: Macadamia nuts, cashews recalled for possible listeria contamination

(KRON) — Check your snack stash because there are two nut recalls to tell you about.
The brands are Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava’s Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted.
Both are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination, according to CNN.
The macadamia nuts have a May 2, 2018 expiration date.
The cashews have a best-by date of Apr. 28, 2018.
No illnesses have been reported in either recall.
