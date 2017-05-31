SAN JOSE (KRON) — South Bay construction workers are demanding that developers hire locally and pay fair market wages.

Construction is booming in downtown San Jose. There are several new high rises going up, and while that means more badly needed housing and property taxes, one group is feeling left out of the boom–local construction workers.

Plumbers and pipe fitters from Local Trade Union 393 picketed Wednesday at the construction site of the silvery towers luxury condominium high-rise project going up in downtown San Jose.

They’re upset that the developer of this and other such projects are not hiring local workers, and they’re not paying the prevailing wage.

“That’s wrong,” South Bay Labor Council Executive Officer Ben Field said. “It’s bad for our local workers, and it’s bad for our local economy because these workers are taking their paychecks back to Texas or wherever, and they’re spending there.”

Union labor says “the last straw” was the recent approval of another residential condo project on the site of the former Greyhound bus depot. The developer has agreed to pony up $15 million in park fees and millions more for affordable housing and property taxes.

But the city cannot require the developer to use specific contractors or the payment of prevailing, union-scale wages.

“All we’re saying is that if the developer gets benefits and taxpayer dollars to help them build here, they ought to give something back to the community and one of those things is jobs,” Field said.

Labor leaders say they have conducted a poll, which found considerable support for a ballot measure next year that would force developers to hire a certain percentage of local workers on big projects.

