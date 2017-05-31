ALAMEDA (KRON) — There are heavy hearts in the East Bay on Wednesday night as loved ones gathered to mourn two teens who died in a horrific crash on Memorial Day.

A candlelight vigil is underway where the two lost their lives.

It is a somber evening as friends and family gather to mourn the lives that were lost in Monday’s crash. The prayer vigil got underway just after 8 p.m.

People brought flowers and candles to pray for the victims. Friends say Simon Soleto loved fishing, his family, and sports, especially football.

He was on the James Logan High School football team.

Seventeen-year-old Briana Ortega attended Decoto Independent Studies School. Briana’s counselor says she was a wonderful person, extremely generous, loved English, and wanted to go into business. Loved ones here are struggling to cope with this loss.

Loved ones are struggling to cope with this loss. On Memorial Day, the GMC truck they were in came barreling down Park Street.

After clipping another vehicle, the truck flipped a number of times before coming to rest.

Briana was pronounced dead at the scene. Simon later died at the hospital.

The other five people in the truck were also taken to the hospital. Simon’s family tells KRON4 it still isn’t clear who the driver was that morning.

They’re still searching for answers. Those answers may take some time. This crash is still being investigated.

It’s extremely hard on the families involved.

As a matter of fact, Simon’s mother is in deep mourning. He turned 17 last month. And two years ago, she lost her son, also in a deadly crash.

Family members tell KRON4 the mayor visited their home on Wednesday to pay condolences.

And a tree will be planted at the spot of the crash In memory of the lives lost.

