Warriors practice ahead of Game 1 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are practicing in Oakland Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Don’t worry guys, Klay says he’s still going to make plenty of time to take Rocco for his walks during the Finals. #Dubs @KRON4WTran pic.twitter.com/R9pchy4VK6
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) May 31, 2017
Klay’s struggled offensively this post season.. Ready to see him turn it on for the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/x8wuNc2dTb
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) May 31, 2017
One more day… NBA Finals Countdown! #Warriors #Cavaliers #Oracle pic.twitter.com/h4fSLyjAMr
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) May 31, 2017
Curry getting ready for game 1 of the NBA Finals! #MadDribbles pic.twitter.com/IRnmkT7jyf
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) May 31, 2017
#Warriors at #NBAFinals Media Day pic.twitter.com/htsNua5XZc
— Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) May 31, 2017
Shaun Livingston says he likes to wear snapbacks because of his large head size.. adds that Zaza probably prefers them too 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5XwNCKo8um
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) May 31, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN ON BAY BRIDGE CAUSES MAJOR DELAYS
- SJSU STUDENT KIDNAPPING AT KNIFEPOINT, ESCAPE IN OREGON DEEMED A HOAX
- SETTLEMENT APPROVED IN OAKLAND POLICE SEX SCANDAL
- SAN JOSE POLICE ARREST 27 PEOPLE IN UNDERCOVER PROSTITUTION SWEEP
- COPS: RACIAL SLUR SPRAYED ON LEBRON JAMES’ LOS ANGELES HOME
- DOCUMENTS REVEAL ISSUES WITH DUBLIN WATER RIDE