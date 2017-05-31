WATCH: Tiger Woods DUI arrest dashcam video released

JUPITER, Florida (KRON) — Jupiter police have released legendary golfer Tiger Woods’ DUI dashcam arrest video after he was taken into custody on Monday.

According to documents released Tuesday, Jupiter police say Woods’ car had “fresh damage” on the driver’s side and two tires on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz were also flat.

Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test. The video shows Woods taking a field sobriety test.

Woods issued a statement saying he had an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” and that he took full responsibility for what happened.

Woods is scheduled for court on Jul. 5.

