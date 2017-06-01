1 dead following shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH (BCN)–Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in Antioch that left one male victim dead, police said.
According to Antioch police, at 5:46 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Lemontree Way on a report of gunshots.
Officers arrived and located evidence of a shooting, as well as an adult male shooting victim who fled the scene in a vehicle and collided with
several uninvolved occupied vehicles as he fled, police said.
Police made contact with the victim a short distance away on L Street near the state Highway 4 overpass. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.
During an investigation, a suspect was identified and subsequently located at a home in the 2100 block of Lemontree Way.
According to police, the suspect initially refused to cooperate with police and would not exit the home. After a short standoff, the suspect
exited and was peacefully taken into custody.
This homicide is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441 or send a textto 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.
