2 arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 88-year-old from Millbrae care home

MILLBRAE (BCN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping and elder abuse after taking an 88-year-old relative from a care home in Millbrae without permission, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The kidnapping was reported at A & C Health Care Services at 33 Mateo Ave. around 5:45 p.m.

East Palo Alto resident Cheryl Mills, 60, and 56-year-old Eric Mills of Stockton were tracked to Stockton, where they were arrested in the 7600 block of North El Dorado Street and later booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

The victim was evaluated at a hospital as a precaution despite being unharmed, according to deputies.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Detective Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 259-2314.

