SAN JOSE (KRON/BCN) — Three Santa Clara County jail guards have been found guilty of murdering inmate Michael Tyree, the jury announced on Thursday.

Jereh Lubrin, Rafael Rodriguez, and Matthew Farris are the three jail guards now convicted of murdering mentally ill inmate Michael Tyree in 2015.

The trial, which began in March, also included charges that the trio assaulted 48-year-old schizophrenic inmate Juan Villa on Aug. 26, 2015, the night Tyree died.

Lubrin was also accused of a prior assault on Villa on July 25, 2015.

Tyree’s injuries included lacerations to the liver and spleen, which was nearly severed in two, when he was found in his cell naked and covered in vomit and feces.

The defense argued that Santa Clara County medical examiner Joseph O’Hara jumped to the conclusion that Tyree had been beaten to death.

Defense attorneys alleged that O’Hara did an inadequate investigation of the cell, including a scrawled message over Tyree’s doorway that attorneys for the guards claimed could have been a suicide note.

Expert witnesses for the defense testified that Tyree’s injuries could be consistent with a fall off of his combination toilet-sink.

Text messages between some of the deputies, who are out on $1.5 million bail and on paid administrative leave, included boasts of beating inmates in areas of the jail without security cameras.

Rodriguez’s Google search history showed search queries the morning Tyree was found dead in his cell including “can you die from punches to you,” “can you die if someone punches you in the armpit” and “can you die if someone punches you in the rib.”

The guards face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

