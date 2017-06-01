Girl, 14, says she was drugged, raped by 8 men

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WCMH/AP) — Police in Connecticut are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly held a 14-year-old girl at a home against her will and drugged and raped her.

Court documents show 20-year-old Miguel Pagan pleaded not guilty this month to charges alleging he sexually assaulted the teen in the basement of a New Britain home in April.

Police say the teen told officers that Pagan and seven of his friends drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say Pagan, who goes by the street name “Wookie,” admitted to picking up the victim on April 7 and told police he had sex with the victim, NBC affiliate WVIT-TV reports.

The victim told police she was raped several times over the course of six days. She claims Pagan used a knife while raping her and cut her stomach and neck. The victim also alleges Pagan threatened her with a gun and rubbed a powder on her mouth. Police say the powder was the synthetic drug “Molly.”

The victim said she made several attempts to escape, but the window in the basement was too high.

Pagan faces charges of trafficking a person, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, kidnapping with a firearm and two counts of risk of injury to a minor by sexual contact. Police are still searching for the seven other men involved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES