Girl falls, dies while hiking in South Lake Tahoe

By Published:
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Minnesota girl fell 50 feet (15 meters) to her death while hiking with her family in South Lake Tahoe.

The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday that the teen slipped from a rocky outcropping Wednesday afternoon while hiking near the Vikingsholm Trail in Emerald Bay.

The El Dorado County Sheriff-Coroner’s office identified the girl as Chloe Conn of Detroit Lakes, Minn.

An off-duty law enforcement officer who was in the area began CPR on the victim before on-duty emergency crews arrived.

The teen was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, where she died.

A sheriff’s official said the girl was with her mother, father and 17-year-old brother when the fatal accident occurred.

